L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stake Raised by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 61.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,481 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.13% of L3Harris Technologies worth $50,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 234.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 336.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $718,228.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,122. This represents a 53.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 1,783 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total transaction of $377,068.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,475,517.60. This represents a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE LHX opened at $219.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.09 and a 52-week high of $265.74.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 56.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LHX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $289.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.56.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

See Also

