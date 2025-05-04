Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 90.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,824 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 19,374 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $12,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 406.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,875,320 shares of the software company’s stock worth $849,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,960 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $632,566,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,102,836 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $621,535,000 after buying an additional 653,868 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $154,408,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Autodesk by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,462,810 shares of the software company’s stock worth $727,933,000 after acquiring an additional 420,838 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director John T. Cahill bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $267.10 per share, with a total value of $534,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,200. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $655,395.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,671.87. This trade represents a 44.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $311.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Autodesk from $385.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Autodesk from $345.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on Autodesk

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $279.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.32 and a 12 month high of $326.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $263.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.32.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.