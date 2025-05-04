Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 848,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,671 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $107,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of THC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,591,000 after acquiring an additional 71,454 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $190,819,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,493,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,524,000 after buying an additional 272,906 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 577,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,853,000 after acquiring an additional 75,688 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $69,059,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 9,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total transaction of $1,194,720.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,022.54. This represents a 25.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on THC shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.19.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $148.21 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $109.82 and a 1 year high of $171.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.77.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.25. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also

