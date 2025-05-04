Accredited Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 618 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,718,195 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,107,930,000 after acquiring an additional 216,632 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 77,253 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 25,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Cisco Systems by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 112,101 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Melius raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.05.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $46,474.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,013.45. This represents a 1.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $125,345.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,604,868.80. This trade represents a 1.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,547 shares of company stock valued at $4,275,553. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $59.33 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $66.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.86.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.14). Cisco Systems had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 26.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.62%.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

