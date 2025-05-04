Axa S.A. Acquires 513,819 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Axa S.A. boosted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1,337.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 552,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513,819 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $39,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in Lam Research by 652.9% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 8,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $815,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $17,269,000. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,258,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,117,560. This trade represents a 38.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $74.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $95.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.15. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $113.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.79 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 25.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus raised shares of Lam Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.56.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

