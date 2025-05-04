L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,281,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,895,534,000 after acquiring an additional 401,168 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,788,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,418,000 after purchasing an additional 53,787 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,653,000 after purchasing an additional 233,968 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,235,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,992,000 after buying an additional 522,861 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $718,228.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $632,122. This trade represents a 53.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 1,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total value of $377,068.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,475,517.60. This represents a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:LHX opened at $219.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.09 and a 12-month high of $265.74. The firm has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 56.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on LHX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $263.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $285.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.56.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

See Also

