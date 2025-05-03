Two Sigma Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 17,905 Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,905 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Xunlei during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Xunlei during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Xunlei from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th.

Xunlei Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XNET opened at $4.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.23 million, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.83. Xunlei Limited has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $5.52.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 4.65%.

Xunlei Company Profile

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through Green Channel and Fast Bird products.

Further Reading

