Two Sigma Securities LLC Invests $66,000 in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 732,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 327,567 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $358,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 498,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 40,973 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 131,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 52,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:ASG opened at $5.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.43. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $6.08.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

