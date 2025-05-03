Two Sigma Securities LLC Invests $62,000 in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEX. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerald during the fourth quarter worth about $2,970,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Emerald by 721.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 484,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 425,207 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerald by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,309,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerald by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,181,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 104,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerald during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.90% of the company’s stock.
Emerald Price Performance
Shares of EEX opened at $4.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.16 million, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.35. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $6.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
Emerald Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Emerald’s payout ratio is currently -120.00%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.80 price objective on shares of Emerald in a research note on Friday.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Emerald
Emerald Company Profile
Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Emerald
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Meta Takes A Bow With Q1 Earnings – Watch For Tariff Impact in Q2
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Amazon Earnings: 2 Reasons to Love It, 1 Reason to Be Cautious
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Palantir Earnings: 1 Bullish Signal and 1 Area of Concern
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.