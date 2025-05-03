Nebula Research & Development LLC Buys New Shares in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI)

Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Enviri by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,746,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,530,000 after acquiring an additional 155,146 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Enviri by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,468,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,411,000 after purchasing an additional 191,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Enviri by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,126,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,376,000 after purchasing an additional 450,327 shares in the last quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enviri by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,823,000 after buying an additional 811,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enviri by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 1,105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the period. 93.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Enviri news, SVP Russell C. Hochman purchased 40,127 shares of Enviri stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.27 per share, for a total transaction of $251,596.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 120,357 shares in the company, valued at $754,638.39. This represents a 50.01 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tom George Vadaketh acquired 40,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $249,841.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,072.20. The trade was a 43.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Enviri Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE NVRI opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Enviri Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.59. The stock has a market cap of $569.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.97.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Enviri had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $548.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enviri Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enviri Company Profile

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

