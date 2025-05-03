Two Sigma Securities LLC Increases Holdings in CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI)

Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI – Free Report) by 120.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,064 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.17% of CXApp worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CXApp by 59,992.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 31,796 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CXApp by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 14,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in CXApp during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CXApp alerts:

CXApp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CXAI opened at $1.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.06. CXApp Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $4.06.

CXApp Company Profile

CXApp ( NASDAQ:CXAI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. CXApp had a negative return on equity of 281.11% and a negative net margin of 751.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million.

(Free Report)

CXApp Inc provides a workplace experience platform for enterprise customers. It offers CXApp, a software-as-a-service platform with native mapping, analytics, on-device positioning, and applications technologies for use in various applications, such as workplace experience, employee engagement, desk and meeting room reservations, workplace analytics, occupancy management, content delivery, corporate communications and notifications, event management, live indoor mapping, wayfinding, and navigation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CXApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CXApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.