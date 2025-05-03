Two Sigma Securities LLC Has $73,000 Position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Free Report) by 150.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,916 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 51,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth $381,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at $587,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Stock Performance

CGC stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $11.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $244.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.47.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

