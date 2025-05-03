Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Boosts Position in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Free Report) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,160 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACEL. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 11,304.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 483.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Accel Entertainment Price Performance

ACEL stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.05. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $12.96. The company has a market capitalization of $910.37 million, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACEL. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Accel Entertainment

Insider Transactions at Accel Entertainment

In related news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $275,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 323,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,716.35. The trade was a 7.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,537.50. This represents a 2.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $686,500. 19.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.