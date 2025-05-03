Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 39,827 Shares of Helix Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HLXB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in shares of Helix Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HLXB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,087,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,827 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.06% of Helix Acquisition Corp. II worth $11,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Helix Acquisition Corp. II by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Decagon Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Helix Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $1,958,000. Finally, Harraden Circle Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

Helix Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

NASDAQ:HLXB opened at $10.86 on Friday. Helix Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.67.

About Helix Acquisition Corp. II

Helix Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Helix Acquisition Corp. II is a subsidiary of Helix Holdings II LLC.

