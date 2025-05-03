Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Lowers Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 83.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,484 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 14,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,267,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,235 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 21,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 313,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 23,848 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

NYSE DOC opened at $17.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 50.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1017 per share. This represents a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 305.00%.

Insider Transactions at Healthpeak Properties

In other news, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 11,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $200,438.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 201,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,937.84. The trade was a 5.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Thomas bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $74,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 813,566 shares in the company, valued at $14,514,017.44. This represents a 0.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.42.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

