Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by American Trust Investment Advisors LLC

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,878 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 833 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 22,910 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 20,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,104 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,514 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.09.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 3.4 %

FCX opened at $37.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.71. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $55.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.60.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.79%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

