Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM) Stock Price Down 14.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM – Get Free Report) dropped 14.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 151,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 284% from the average daily volume of 39,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Cymat Technologies Trading Down 7.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -109.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.75.

Cymat Technologies Company Profile

Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam (SAF) products worldwide. Its SAF products for use in architectural, blast mitigation, and energy absorption applications. The company also provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and energy management and engineering-focused products under the SmartMetal brand name.

