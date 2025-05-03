Aristotle Capital Management LLC Sells 23,630 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,630 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of FMC worth $12,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 310,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,465,000 after buying an additional 45,752 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new position in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 49,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 22,612 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FMC news, insider Ronaldo Pereira bought 5,600 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.77 per share, with a total value of $200,312.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 48,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,899.49. This trade represents a 12.95 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.33 per share, for a total transaction of $223,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,980. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $37.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $68.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.33.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. FMC had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $791.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

Several analysts have issued reports on FMC shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on FMC from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on FMC from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down from $61.00) on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.46.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

