Aristeia Capital L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 6,899 Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,899 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 471,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,795,000 after purchasing an additional 37,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,670,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,235,000 after purchasing an additional 197,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BTIG Research set a $75.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.86.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Shares of TMHC opened at $58.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.61. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $75.49.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $153,679.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 1,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $93,372.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

