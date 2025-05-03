Ariel Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Ariel Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,979 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 0.40% of CarMax worth $50,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMX. Stephens upgraded CarMax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of CarMax to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $101.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.73.

NYSE KMX opened at $66.63 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $91.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.39 and its 200 day moving average is $78.20.

In related news, Director Mitchell D. Steenrod purchased 1,300 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.49 per share, for a total transaction of $85,137.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,957.73. The trade was a 4.03 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

