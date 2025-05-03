Ariel Investments LLC Acquires 140,895 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,282,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,895 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $118,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BCO. FMR LLC increased its stake in Brink’s by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,755,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,125,000 after purchasing an additional 510,389 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,496,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,845,000 after acquiring an additional 9,777 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 613,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,896,000 after acquiring an additional 75,138 shares during the period. Southernsun Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brink’s by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 597,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,442,000 after acquiring an additional 79,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brink’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th.

NYSE:BCO opened at $91.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 1.27. The Brink’s Company has a twelve month low of $80.21 and a twelve month high of $115.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 71.46%. As a group, analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

