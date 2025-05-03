Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Purchases Shares of 920 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 811.1% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CRWD. Piper Sandler set a $347.00 target price on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.76.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $440.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.54. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $455.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.21 billion, a PE ratio of 863.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.39, for a total transaction of $2,577,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 805,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,218,084.88. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,588,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,714 shares in the company, valued at $31,669,042. This represents a 4.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,125 shares of company stock worth $53,208,049. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

