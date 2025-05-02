Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 1,321.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,221,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135,603 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $68,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fielder Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 24,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPM stock opened at $81.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 60.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.95. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $51.96 and a 12-month high of $87.42.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $380.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.74 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 50.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.90%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WPM shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

