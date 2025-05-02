Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 13,180,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,548,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,393 shares during the period. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 4,608,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,410,000 after buying an additional 428,251 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,422,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,540,000 after acquiring an additional 121,547 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 62,649.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,385,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,934 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,640,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,921 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VT opened at $117.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.93. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.89 and a fifty-two week high of $123.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.50.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.