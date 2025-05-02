Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.30.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Vipshop Price Performance

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.29. Vipshop has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $17.94.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Vipshop will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Vipshop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Institutional Trading of Vipshop

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vipshop in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. 48.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

