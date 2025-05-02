Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 1,851 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in SkyWest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in SkyWest by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SKYW opened at $90.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.83. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.61 and a 52-week high of $135.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.69.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.38. SkyWest had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $948.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

In other SkyWest news, VP Greg Wooley sold 14,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $1,537,842.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 68,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,267,563.01. The trade was a 17.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $681,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,882,359.19. The trade was a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SkyWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SkyWest from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

