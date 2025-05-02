Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,536 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.48% of Jack in the Box worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 229.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on JACK. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush cut Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $40.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $24.00 price target on Jack in the Box in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of JACK opened at $26.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.45. The company has a market capitalization of $492.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.81. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $60.73.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $469.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.47 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -82.63%.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

