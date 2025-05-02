Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $274.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $303.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.01.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

