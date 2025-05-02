Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Acquired by Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,386 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $37.33 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $49.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.20 and its 200-day moving average is $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.18.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

