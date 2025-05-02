Bienville Capital Management LLC Acquires 90,400 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Bienville Capital Management LLC raised its position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 729.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,400 shares during the period. PDD makes up 2.4% of Bienville Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bienville Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $9,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDD. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in PDD by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 38,059,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,891 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PDD by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,662,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,986,000 after acquiring an additional 268,662 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in PDD by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,603,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673,022 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PDD in the 4th quarter valued at $812,246,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in PDD by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,978,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350,627 shares during the last quarter. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $105.97 on Friday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.11 and a 1-year high of $164.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.60 and its 200 day moving average is $110.29. The company has a market cap of $145.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PDD in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PDD from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Nomura Securities downgraded PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down previously from $137.00) on shares of PDD in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on PDD from $171.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PDD currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.91.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

