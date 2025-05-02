Stephen Conry Purchases 6,213 Shares of Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) Stock

Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Conry bought 6,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$16.07 ($10.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$99,830.48 ($63,586.30).

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.54.

Charter Hall is one of Australia's leading fully integrated property investment and funds management groups. We use our expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity to create value and generate superior returns for our investor customers. We've curated a diverse portfolio of high-quality properties across our core sectors Office, Industrial & Logistics, Retail and Social Infrastructure.

