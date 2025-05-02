Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 1,312 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. WealthCollab LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 213,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Valley Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,192,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 8,138 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $63.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.98 and its 200-day moving average is $61.45. The company has a market cap of $85.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $54.98 and a 52-week high of $65.52.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.1909 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.