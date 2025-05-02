Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $629,000 Position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 161.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NWG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Peel Hunt cut shares of NatWest Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

NYSE:NWG opened at $12.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93. NatWest Group plc has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.87.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.3899 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

About NatWest Group

(Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.