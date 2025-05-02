Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Reddy Sandeep sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.18, for a total transaction of $184,409.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,046,848.08. The trade was a 4.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 5,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $2,366,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 793 shares in the company, valued at $346,541. This represents a 87.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,996 shares of company stock worth $3,946,461 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

DPZ stock opened at $481.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $396.06 and a 12 month high of $538.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $464.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $449.81.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $1.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DPZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday. Benchmark boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.50.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

