Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $597,000 Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $637,000. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 41.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA opened at $120.65 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $71.80 and a 12 month high of $148.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.14.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.19 billion. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $118.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Arete Research upgraded Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.36.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

