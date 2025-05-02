Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 140 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $88.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.27. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $99.58.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

