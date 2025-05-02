PDT Partners LLC Purchases 8,404 Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE)

PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,404 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Gran Tierra Energy were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, major shareholder Equinox Partners Investment Ma bought 5,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.16 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,737,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,967,749.76. This trade represents a 0.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 476,527 shares of company stock worth $2,003,350 over the last three months. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE GTE opened at $4.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.04 million, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $5.83.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

