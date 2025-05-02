PDT Partners LLC Buys 1,030 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 62,975 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $1,447,165.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,333,200.72. The trade was a 25.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gary Ingenito sold 44,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $991,929.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,404.57. This trade represents a 39.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CPRX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

CPRX opened at $24.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average of $22.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.79. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $26.16.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.