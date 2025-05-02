MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 2,023 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 113.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PIPR. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 769.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,893,000 after acquiring an additional 23,287 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 19,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PIPR shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $321.00 to $286.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $241.95 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $199.52 and a 1-year high of $351.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

