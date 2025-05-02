Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 923,725 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,388 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $51,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Matador Resources by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Matador Resources by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 359.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Stock Up 2.4 %

MTDR stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $66.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.00.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. Matador Resources had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.86 per share, with a total value of $204,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,890.16. This trade represents a 10.93 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn W. Stetson bought 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.53 per share, with a total value of $41,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,765.40. The trade was a 1.08 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 27,650 shares of company stock worth $1,358,389 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MTDR. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Matador Resources from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

