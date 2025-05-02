iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) is Allegheny Financial Group’s 4th Largest Position

Allegheny Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 4.9% of Allegheny Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Allegheny Financial Group owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $18,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterweight Ventures LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 27,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,573,000. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,969,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $59.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.15. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.09 and a 1 year high of $65.08. The stock has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.