GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) CEO Katherine Stueland Sells 2,154 Shares

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CEO Katherine Stueland sold 2,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $243,595.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,029.60. This trade represents a 38.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Katherine Stueland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GeneDx alerts:

On Wednesday, April 9th, Katherine Stueland sold 46,594 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $4,175,754.28.

On Wednesday, March 26th, Katherine Stueland sold 46,551 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $4,451,206.62.

On Thursday, March 13th, Katherine Stueland sold 1,078 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $96,416.32.

On Monday, March 17th, Katherine Stueland sold 10,559 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total transaction of $1,021,160.89.

On Monday, March 10th, Katherine Stueland sold 2,731 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $258,707.63.

GeneDx Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of WGS opened at $62.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.27. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.56 and a 1 year high of $117.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeneDx

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.17. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $87.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in GeneDx by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in GeneDx by 877.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GeneDx during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GeneDx during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in GeneDx by 151.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on GeneDx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on GeneDx from $105.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on GeneDx from $75.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of GeneDx from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GeneDx

About GeneDx

(Get Free Report)

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.