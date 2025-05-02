TD Securities Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Stock

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Securities from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.30.

Shares of APAM stock opened at $38.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.83. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52-week low of $32.75 and a 52-week high of $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.80.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $277.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.15 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 23.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 430,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,646,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter worth $1,801,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth $425,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

