Freestone Grove Partners LP Takes $17.49 Million Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 753,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,487,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP owned about 0.44% of Option Care Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 487.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Option Care Health by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $32.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.83. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $35.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Option Care Health news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 30,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,030,926.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,835.24. This trade represents a 40.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OPCH shares. Bank of America raised shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Option Care Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

