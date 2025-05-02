FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Receives $297.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $297.71.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of FedEx to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on FedEx from $337.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX stock opened at $209.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.32. FedEx has a one year low of $194.30 and a one year high of $313.84. The company has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.63%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $1,499,050.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,161.85. This represents a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Free Report

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

