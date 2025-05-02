MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Receives $252.11 Average Target Price from Brokerages

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $252.11.

MKTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. William Blair began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on MarketAxess from $251.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $305.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 495.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in MarketAxess by 13,900.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in MarketAxess by 49.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess stock opened at $223.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.02. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $186.84 and a 12 month high of $296.68. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.12.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 33.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

