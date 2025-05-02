Analysts Set Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) PT at $319.00

Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $319.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RS shares. Wolfe Research raised Reliance from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Reliance from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 31,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $9,356,990.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,230 shares in the company, valued at $27,115,919.60. This trade represents a 25.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance in the first quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance by 224.6% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Reliance by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Reliance stock opened at $290.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Reliance has a 1-year low of $250.07 and a 1-year high of $326.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.83.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.11. Reliance had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Reliance will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

