FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.43 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.22 and a one year high of $102.04. The firm has a market cap of $123.04 billion, a PE ratio of 124.85 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.98.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

