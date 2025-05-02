Comerica Bank Has $16.11 Million Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 481,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,601 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $16,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WSC. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,314,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,559 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,555,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,831,000 after purchasing an additional 664,805 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,554,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,063 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,544,000 after purchasing an additional 897,184 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,324,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,188,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Up 2.0 %

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 170.88, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $43.80.

WillScot Mobile Mini Dividend Announcement

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $559.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.51 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WSC shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other news, COO Timothy D. Boswell bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.14 per share, for a total transaction of $145,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 34,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,305.84. This trade represents a 17.15 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik Olsson sold 110,307 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $3,330,168.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 626,306 shares in the company, valued at $18,908,178.14. This represents a 14.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Free Report)

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

