15,222 Shares in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Bought by Voleon Capital Management LP

Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COCO. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 27,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 11,260 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vita Coco by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 411,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,176,000 after buying an additional 31,050 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Vita Coco by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 558,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,596,000 after acquiring an additional 97,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 65,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Vita Coco news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,663,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,206,715. The trade was a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ira Liran sold 20,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $810,816.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 814,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,629,081.14. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,358 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,456. Insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Vita Coco from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Vita Coco Price Performance

COCO stock opened at $33.47 on Friday. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $40.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.38.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $130.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.64 million. Vita Coco had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vita Coco Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

